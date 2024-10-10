Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 2,704,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,796,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
