IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IB Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in IB Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,593,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,494,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,000.

IB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. IB Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

