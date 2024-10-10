IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,754,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,777.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $373,787.26.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $330.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

