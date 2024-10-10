ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on November 29th

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £770.48 million, a PE ratio of 4,607.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.27. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,090 ($14.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.
ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ICG Enterprise Trust
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.