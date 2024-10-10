ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on November 29th

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £770.48 million, a PE ratio of 4,607.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.27. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,090 ($14.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,352 ($17.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

