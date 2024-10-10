Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

IMTX stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.75. Immatics has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 23.34% and a negative net margin of 103.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immatics by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,086,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after buying an additional 3,503,750 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

