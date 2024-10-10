InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.60. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0111 dividend. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

