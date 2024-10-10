Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $4,189,958.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,489,660.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,068,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.19.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

