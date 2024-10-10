Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Sells 37,878 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,066,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares in the company, valued at $28,611,545.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.97. 255,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,228. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.