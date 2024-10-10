Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 5,436 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $54,849.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,734,549.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.6 %

EVCM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,904. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in EverCommerce by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

