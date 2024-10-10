Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) SVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

