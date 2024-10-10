Insider Selling: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Sells 155,811 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Tait sold 155,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.00), for a total transaction of £1,190,396.04 ($1,557,906.09).

Inchcape Stock Up 1.0 %

INCH opened at GBX 763 ($9.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 816.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 788.75. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 874 ($11.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 5,373.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INCH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,040 ($13.61) to GBX 1,120 ($14.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.40) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

