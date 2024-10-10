Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,347,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,846.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LASR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 213,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,971. The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 309,634 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

