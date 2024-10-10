Insider Selling: Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Insider Sells 2,154 Shares of Stock

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revvity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 264,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,820. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.