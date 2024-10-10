Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39. 136,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 485,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

