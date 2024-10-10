Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Intapp Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of INTA opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,655,480.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,655,480.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,239 shares of company stock worth $6,150,531. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intapp by 64.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intapp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

