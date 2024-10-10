Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 388.9% in September

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.