Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Up 388.9% in September

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.14.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
