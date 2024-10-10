Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Up 510.0% in September

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 510.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $114.99. 4,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

