Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.36. 13,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,818. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $545.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
