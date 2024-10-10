Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.36. 13,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,818. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $545.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

