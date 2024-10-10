Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $489.63 and last traded at $491.57. Approximately 7,001,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,311,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.15.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

