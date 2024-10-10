Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $489.63 and last traded at $491.57. Approximately 7,001,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,311,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.15.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
