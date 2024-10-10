Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 10th (ACGL, ALL, BWIN, CB, ELV, FAST, GD, GE, HIG, HUM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 10th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $207.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $291.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $611.00 to $622.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $63.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $331.00 to $354.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $364.00 to $250.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets from $240.00 to $235.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $426.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $169.00 to $194.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $268.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $570.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $521.00 to $587.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $251.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $132.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $176.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $256.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $66.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $56.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

