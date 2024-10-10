Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 40,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 27,112 put options.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,174,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $56,337,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3,457.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,919,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,403,000 after buying an additional 2,837,247 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,278,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

