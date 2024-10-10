IOTA Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $407.95 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

