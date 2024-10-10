iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after buying an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.35. 3,641,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,807. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25.

