iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 47113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $644.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

