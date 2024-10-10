iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $277.12 and last traded at $276.93, with a volume of 164074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,293,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

