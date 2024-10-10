J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and traded as low as $15.25. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 47,002 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JSAIY shares. Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

