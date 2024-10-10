Jack Sinclair Sells 5,714 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $642,310.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,718,959.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26.

On Monday, August 5th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28.

SFM stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $115.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $969,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

