Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

