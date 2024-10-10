James A. Maccutcheon Sells 1,800 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director James A. Maccutcheon sold 1,800 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,295.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.48.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

