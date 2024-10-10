Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,436,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

