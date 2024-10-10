Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 817.2% in September

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 817.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Jardine Matheson stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

