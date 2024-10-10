Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jet2 Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jet2 stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

