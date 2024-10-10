JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Trading 5.7% Higher – What’s Next?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 708,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,284,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,447. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.