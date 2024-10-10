John Oyler Sells 6,175 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.38. The stock had a trading volume of 309,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,495. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.48.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 10.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.21.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

