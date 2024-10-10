Joseph Michael Fitzgerald Sells 132,527 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

