Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 2,707 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $74,740.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,839.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ELVN stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

