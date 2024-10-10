Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 2,707 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $74,740.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,839.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
ELVN stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
