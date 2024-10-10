Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 7,522 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 7,522 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $206,930.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,432,591.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

ELVN opened at $28.21 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

