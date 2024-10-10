JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $157.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

