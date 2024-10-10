Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.
