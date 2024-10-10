Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

KZIA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 168,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,036. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

