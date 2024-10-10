Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Hits $2,447.52 (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $386.23 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,447.52 or 0.04099479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 239,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 238,438.90575119. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,455.4384138 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $14,223,402.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

