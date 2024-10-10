KeyCorp Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $378.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $385.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

