Kingswood (LON:KWG) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.67 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.67 ($0.15). 16,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 40,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Kingswood Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.58. The firm has a market cap of £87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -153.13 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

