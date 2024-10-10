Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $42.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Klaviyo traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 208617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KVYO. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.39.

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,667.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,667.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,688.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 853,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,937,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Klaviyo by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

