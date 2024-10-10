Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 58,414 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.80.
Knightscope Trading Up 13.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.85.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Knightscope
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Knightscope
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.