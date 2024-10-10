Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 58,414 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Knightscope Trading Up 13.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Knightscope at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.