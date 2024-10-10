Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 1,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0957 dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

