LayerZero (ZRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.55 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00006416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $425.02 million and $64.55 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.96871716 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $60,365,489.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

