LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 11,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYLD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.