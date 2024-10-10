Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.11.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $180.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

