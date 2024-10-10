Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
