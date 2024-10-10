Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

