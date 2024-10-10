LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 1,375.8% in September

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 1,375.8% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

NXCLF remained flat at $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.